MVP hits out at fan while defending WWE veteran from criticism

MVP recently hit out at a fan while defending Lance Storm from criticism.

Storm is widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time. Despite his in-ring prowess, the veteran wasn't featured in the main event scene of WWE programming. Instead, the Canadian star was predominantly used in the mid-card throughout his tenure.

A Twitter user posted a clip from Lance Storm's ROH matches against Bryan Danielson that showed how good the two competitors were. The former United States Champion retweeted it, stating that Lance Storm was underrated.

"A lot of people watching wrestling today have no idea just how incredibly good Lance Storm was. Underrated is an under-statement!" wrote MVP.

Twitter user Bryan Degroff replied that Lance Storm was "boring" and "overrated." MVP quickly jumped to the defense of the former Intercontinental Champion, stating that anyone who considers Storm "overrated" cannot be regarded as a serious wrestling fan.

"Does he mean people that enjoy talented professional wrestlers with high level skill sets??? ANYONE that says Lance Storm is "overrated" can't be taken seriously in a conversation about professional WRESTLING!!!!" MVP wrote.

The comments continued as the fan replied that wrestling is more than just the moves a wrestler performs in the ring. The RAW star ended the exchange by mocking the user.

MVP @The305MVP

Underrated is an under statement! Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro Danielson x Storm. Pure poetry. Wow. Danielson x Storm. Pure poetry. Wow. 🌟 https://t.co/w8dmkl32Y5 A lot of people watching wrestling today have no idea just how incredibly good Lance Storm was.Underrated is an under statement! twitter.com/vintagepuro/st… A lot of people watching wrestling today have no idea just how incredibly good Lance Storm was. Underrated is an under statement! twitter.com/vintagepuro/st…

MVP @The305MVP

ANYONE that says Lance Storm is "overrated" can't be taken seriously in a conversation about professional WRESTLING!!!! Bryan Degroff @Bryan061996 @The305MVP Nah Lance storm was boring asf and overrated no character and no charisma the only people who like him is the match mark’s @The305MVP Nah Lance storm was boring asf and overrated no character and no charisma the only people who like him is the match mark’s Does he mean people that enjoy talented professional wrestlers with high level skill sets???ANYONE that says Lance Storm is "overrated" can't be taken seriously in a conversation about professional WRESTLING!!!! twitter.com/Bryan061996/st… Does he mean people that enjoy talented professional wrestlers with high level skill sets???ANYONE that says Lance Storm is "overrated" can't be taken seriously in a conversation about professional WRESTLING!!!! twitter.com/Bryan061996/st…

MVP @The305MVP

🤯 twitter.com/Bryan061996/st… Bryan Degroff @Bryan061996 @The305MVP Wrestling is not about wrestling matches and wrestling moves set it about characters and storylines @The305MVP Wrestling is not about wrestling matches and wrestling moves set it about characters and storylines And I quote, "Wrestling is NOT about wrestling..." And I quote, "Wrestling is NOT about wrestling..."🤯 twitter.com/Bryan061996/st…

Fans also seem to agree with MVP's thoughts on Lance Storm

It looks like wrestling fans also agree that Lance Storm is one of the best in-ring performers, and they let their opinions be heard.

Check out some of the reactions below.

rex @yngthanos @The305MVP Wwe Stan’s don’t care , they only wanna see “Stars” lol @The305MVP Wwe Stan’s don’t care , they only wanna see “Stars” lol

Villainy for Entertainment @HEELKAIJU @The305MVP Lance Storm was one of my sleeper favorites back in the day for a reason! @The305MVP Lance Storm was one of my sleeper favorites back in the day for a reason!

Cody garris @Codygarris3

It's not one sided and the transitions flow like water. @The305MVP I feel like this is what makes a great wrestling match.It's not one sided and the transitions flow like water. @The305MVP I feel like this is what makes a great wrestling match.It's not one sided and the transitions flow like water.

Under-boss Smut Peddler to A Few @SnSpodcastxxx @The305MVP storm as a single was great but like arn him in a tag team was money, loved him with credible. Most ppl would find this boring but ppl forget that the word "wrestling" is literally in the name and no wrestling isn't flips and video game sequences @The305MVP storm as a single was great but like arn him in a tag team was money, loved him with credible. Most ppl would find this boring but ppl forget that the word "wrestling" is literally in the name and no wrestling isn't flips and video game sequences

Lance Storm joined the conversation to thank the former Tag Team Champion for his kind words.

One fan called Storm an impact player.

While another fan suggested that Storm couldn't get over because he was in an era where big personalities were favored over in-ring prowess.

nick hornby @nhornby51743 @The305MVP One of the best ever, just unfortunate to be in an era where big personalities were favoured over in-ring prowess. @The305MVP One of the best ever, just unfortunate to be in an era where big personalities were favoured over in-ring prowess.

A couple of people also took shots at the fan who called Lance overrated.

Justin Leeper だよ！ @JustinLeeper_yo @Bryan061996

It’s a real bad look. @The305MVP Be better, young dude. You may be a fan of wrestling, but that doesn’t mean you should go around talking opinions like they’re facts - especially to pros about pros who gave their bodies to do this thing you claim to love.It’s a real bad look. @Bryan061996 @The305MVP Be better, young dude. You may be a fan of wrestling, but that doesn’t mean you should go around talking opinions like they’re facts - especially to pros about pros who gave their bodies to do this thing you claim to love.It’s a real bad look.

Jeffrey Conn @JeffreyOnly @Bryan061996 @The305MVP When did your parents let you in on the secret that they were siblings? @Bryan061996 @The305MVP When did your parents let you in on the secret that they were siblings?

Little Buff Boys Winner, 2001 @ThanatosTheory @The305MVP I feel bad for the guy because chances are, he's just been told that over and over again by either a product that he's been watching or by people who are cynical as to the actual art form itself. It makes me thankful I've been able to see different kinds of wrestling. @The305MVP I feel bad for the guy because chances are, he's just been told that over and over again by either a product that he's been watching or by people who are cynical as to the actual art form itself. It makes me thankful I've been able to see different kinds of wrestling.

Tom @Cosbro_Kramer @The305MVP Have you ever seen the South Park episode where the kids start ‘wrestling’ but just focus on promos? That’s what this guy’s describing. @The305MVP Have you ever seen the South Park episode where the kids start ‘wrestling’ but just focus on promos? That’s what this guy’s describing.

Lance Storm may not have won many championships during his WWE tenure, but he definitely left a lasting impression on fans' minds.

Do you agree with the RAW star's statement? Sound off in the comments section.

