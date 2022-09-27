MVP hits out at fan while defending WWE veteran from criticism

MVP recently hit out at a fan while defending Lance Storm from criticism.
Storm is widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time. Despite his in-ring prowess, the veteran wasn't featured in the main event scene of WWE programming. Instead, the Canadian star was predominantly used in the mid-card throughout his tenure.
A Twitter user posted a clip from Lance Storm's ROH matches against Bryan Danielson that showed how good the two competitors were. The former United States Champion retweeted it, stating that Lance Storm was underrated.
"A lot of people watching wrestling today have no idea just how incredibly good Lance Storm was. Underrated is an under-statement!" wrote MVP.
Twitter user Bryan Degroff replied that Lance Storm was "boring" and "overrated." MVP quickly jumped to the defense of the former Intercontinental Champion, stating that anyone who considers Storm "overrated" cannot be regarded as a serious wrestling fan.
"Does he mean people that enjoy talented professional wrestlers with high level skill sets??? ANYONE that says Lance Storm is "overrated" can't be taken seriously in a conversation about professional WRESTLING!!!!" MVP wrote.
The comments continued as the fan replied that wrestling is more than just the moves a wrestler performs in the ring. The RAW star ended the exchange by mocking the user.
Fans also seem to agree with MVP's thoughts on Lance Storm
It looks like wrestling fans also agree that Lance Storm is one of the best in-ring performers, and they let their opinions be heard.
Check out some of the reactions below.
Lance Storm joined the conversation to thank the former Tag Team Champion for his kind words.
One fan called Storm an impact player.
While another fan suggested that Storm couldn't get over because he was in an era where big personalities were favored over in-ring prowess.
A couple of people also took shots at the fan who called Lance overrated.
Lance Storm may not have won many championships during his WWE tenure, but he definitely left a lasting impression on fans' minds.
Do you agree with the RAW star's statement? Sound off in the comments section.
