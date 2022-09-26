"Underrated is an under statement!" - WWE RAW Superstar MVP says 53-year-old performer was "incredibly good"

RAW Superstar MVP recently lavished praise on former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm, praising him for his "underrated" in-ring abilities.

Storm is a wrestling veteran of nearly three decades, having performed and won championships in WWE, WCW, ECW, and many other promotions. Apart from his stint from 2001-2005, Lance Storm briefly returned to the global juggernaut in 2019, only to be released in April 2020 owing to budget cuts.

Since then, the 53-year-old performer has been with IMPACT Wrestling as a backstage producer. A clip of an old match between Storm and AEW star Bryan Danielson recently began circulating on the internet. The said bout went down at ROH: Better Than Our Best in 2006, where Danielson won, retaining his ROH Title.

MVP was quick to respond to the post, writing that today's wrestling fans have little idea how good Storm was. Check out his tweet below:

"A lot of people watching wrestling today have no idea just how incredibly good Lance Storm was. Underrated is an under statement!" tweeted MVP.

MVP currently appears as Omos' on-screen manager on WWE RAW while occasionally wrestling in tag team matches. Before this, the veteran performer was the mouthpiece of the now-dissolved stable, The Hurt Business, featuring Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

Former WWE star Lance Storm feels his match with Bryan Danielson is the best of his career.

Not just fans, but Lance Storm himself also reacted to the clip of his match with Bryan Danielson doing rounds on the internet. The former WWE Tag Team Champion tweeted that the bout was possibly the best he ever had.

"Loved this match, possibly the best one I ever had," tweeted Storm.

The match at ROH: Better Than Our Best was the only singles outing between The American Dragon and Lance Storm, as their paths never collided again.

Have you seen the match between Lance Storm and Bryan Danielson? Do you wish to see the performers possibly clash again sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

