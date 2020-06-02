MVP on why he chose TNA over WWE and who inspired him to return

Ball game!

On Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory Podcast, MVP discussed a chunk of topics. One of them was his reason for choosing TNA over WWE. As many Pro-Wrestling fans know, TNA and WWE are competitors, and there was a time when many WWE Superstars jumped ship to TNA.

MVP made his return to the WWE at this year's Royal Rumble. Even though Brock Lesnar quickly eliminated him, many fans were excited to see him in a WWE ring.

MVP sheds light on choosing TNA over WWE

MVP left WWE in 2010 to wrestle in NJPW. When he was done with NJPW, MVP was ready to make his return to WWE but here's why he didn't,

"When I was ready to come back to WWE, TNA called, and they offered me a really good deal. It was, you know, less workload, a consumable amount of money, and I was thinking all right, maybe I should try this for a little while. When things wrapped up over at TNA, I wasn't ready to come back to WWE yet. I was working on the indies, which I enjoyed. I was making my own schedule, working when I wanted to work and then going ok, I'm going to go back to working 52 weeks a year, 3-4 nights a week. It was a big jump."

MVP on who inspired him to return to WWE

When MVP was done with TNA, he had to decide on whether to come back to WWE. The WWE Superstar shares who edged him in that direction,

"My son is five years old and he's a massive wrestling fan. So, the reason I came back, was because I wanted my son to see me as he calls it in 'WW Wrestling.'"

MVP is a tremendous asset to WWE, and the promotion is doing right by aligning Bobby Lashley with him. Lashley is now in line to challenge for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship and the match is scheduled to take place at WWE Backlash.

MVP's mic skills need no introduction and Lashley is a powerhouse in his own right. Together, they seem unstoppable. McIntyre truly has his hands full at Backlash.