MVP has a message for fans after WWE Hell In A Cell

MVP got involved in the finish of the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at last night's Hell In A Cell PPV.

Some fans were upset with MVP getting involved at the end of the match, voicing their opinions on Twitter. One fan defended the finish, saying that the cell structure was there to limit the chances of interference only. MVP agreed with this fan and had the following to say:

Stop wasting your valuable time trying to explain anything to these simpletons. Their idiocy knows no bounds. https://t.co/6cquTEinPL — MVP (@The305MVP) June 21, 2021

Bobby Lashley successfully defended the WWE Championship at Hell In A Cell

The main event of WWE Hell In A Cell saw Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

The match started off with both men brawling at ringside and using the cell structure to inflict damage. As Both men brawled, we saw MVP get involved from the outside. He handed Lashley his cane, which the WWE Champion used to smash Drew McIntyre in the throat. The two kept going back and forth, hitting each other with everything. Lashley took a kendo stick at one point and repeatedly smashed McIntyre with it. The Scottish Warrior later showed off his welts on Twitter. You can check that out HERE.

At one point, we saw Drew McIntyre accidentally knock out the referee with a steel chair. McIntyre then managed to hit Lashley with the Claymore Kick and had him covered but the referee was still out. A second referee got in the ring after opening the cell door but MVP followed him in and stopped him from finishing the count. The finish of the match saw McIntyre set up to hit another Claymore Kick but MVP grabbed his leg. Lashley then rolled up McIntyre to steal the win.

