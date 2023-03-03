MVP pays tribute to legendary musician after his tragic passing

MVP recently paid tribute to Wayne Shorter after the legendary musician passed away.

The music industry was shaken at the news of Wayne Shorter's tragic passing. Wayne, the legendary jazz saxophonist and composer, is a true icon of the genre. With a career spanning over six decades, Shorter made an indelible mark on jazz music, earning him numerous accolades and awards, including 11 Grammy Awards.

His playing style was characterized by his fluidity and inventive use of harmony, which has influenced countless musicians across generations. Shorter was also known for his prolific work as a composer, with many of his compositions now considered jazz standards.

He was renowned for his ability to create mesmerizing solos that seamlessly blend complex harmonies with haunting melodies, leaving audiences in awe. Beyond his skills as a performer, Shorter was also an accomplished composer, known for his ability to create compositions that are simultaneously intricate and accessible, reflecting his deep understanding of the jazz tradition.

Given his legendary status, MVP took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message regarding one of the all-time greats.

"Rest peacefully Wayne Shorter. Truly one of the greats!!!" wrote MVP.

You can check out the tweet below:

MVP @The305MVP

Rest peacefully Wayne Shorter. Truly one of the greats!!! Rest peacefully Wayne Shorter. Truly one of the greats!!!🎷🎶🎶🎶🎶

MVP followed it up with another message about the jazz legend

Montel Vontavious Porter's heartfelt message didn't stop there. The former US Champion took to the microblogging site to send out another tweet about the jazz legend.

The Raw Superstar mentioned that Shorter was a great saxophonist and also praised his heartbreaking solo on "Aja" before concluding by saying he's a favorite.

"A jazz legend died today. A GREAT saxophonist. I discovered Mr. Shorter via Steely Dan and his breath taking solo on "Aja". He's a favorite. RIPower."

Check out his tweet below:

MVP @The305MVP

He's a favorite. RIPower



How Steely Dan got Wayne Shorter to play on 'Aja'... (faroutmagazine.co.uk/steely-dan-got… A jazz legend died today. A GREAT saxophonist. I discovered Mr. Shorter via Steely Dan and his breath taking solo on "Aja".He's a favorite. RIPowerHow Steely Dan got Wayne Shorter to play on 'Aja'... ( @FarOutMag A jazz legend died today. A GREAT saxophonist. I discovered Mr. Shorter via Steely Dan and his breath taking solo on "Aja". He's a favorite. RIPowerHow Steely Dan got Wayne Shorter to play on 'Aja'... (@FarOutMag) faroutmagazine.co.uk/steely-dan-got…

He is survived by his two children, Miyako Shorter and Iska Shorter. He was 89 years old when he passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in these difficult times.

Please send your kind prayers in the comments section.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes