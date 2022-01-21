MVP plans to eliminate himself if WWE Hall of Famer returns in the Royal Rumble

MVP says he will eliminate himself from the 2022 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble if The Great Khali makes a surprise appearance in the match.

In 2007, Khali hit MVP with his famous open-handed chop during the Rumble contest. The Hurt Business founder was genuinely annoyed with his co-worker’s recklessness while performing the move, which he described as a “brain-scrambler.”

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, MVP made it clear that he does not want another in-ring confrontation with the former world champion:

“If I was to be in the Royal Rumble and I see Khali coming down the ramp, I’m just gonna eliminate myself to spare myself from having to take that big brain-scrambler-to-the-head chop thing that he does. If he comes, I’m out. I might leave the whole building, but that’s a whole other conversation.”

The Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. His most recent match for Vince McMahon's company took place in 2018 when he competed in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2022: Confirmed entrants

MVP is expected to accompany Bobby Lashley to the ring for his match against Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) on January 29. For that reason, it is unclear if the former United States Champion will even participate in this year’s 30-man match.

At the time of writing, 15 men have been confirmed as Rumble entrants, including American actor Johnny Knoxville.

The following RAW Superstars have been announced: AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Big E, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and The Street Profits.

Happy Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus have also been confirmed as participants from SmackDown.

