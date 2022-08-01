MVP gives honest take on The Hurt Business possibly reuniting in WWE

WWE Superstar MVP recently reacted to a fan's suggestion that Triple H should bring back The Hurt Business.

The group comprised of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, with MVP serving as the manager. The members had a falling out prior to WrestleMania 37, with The All Mighty announcing that The Hurt Business was over. They had a brief union last year during Lashley's feud with The New Day.

With Triple H as the new Head of Creative, speculation has been rife that the seemingly popular group can reunite. One fan took to Twitter to send a message to The Cerebral Assassin, informing him that he wants the group to reunite with all four performers.

MVP took note of the tweet and responded with several money bag emojis, seemingly revealing that if the faction were to reunite, it would be money.

Bobby Lashley explains how The Hurt Business wanted to be portrayed in WWE

The All Mighty captured the WWE Championship for the first time in his career during his time with the group.

During an appearance on the Mack Mania podcast, Bobby Lashley revealed that he wanted the group to be portrayed as superstars and not as thugs.

"Basically with The Hurt Business, we were trying to show old school wrestling to this new school, you know, everything is PG, everything is cool moves and everything like that. We wanted to show hard hitting old school style wrestling... We came out in suits, we came out clean, we make money. We make real good money as WWE performers, so we shouldn’t look like anything else but superstars. We wanted to show all that on TV and have a good look for us as black athletes." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The All Mighty successfully defended his United States Title against Theory at WWE SummerSlam. He was earlier in a feud with his former manager MVP, who betrayed him to side with Omos.

Would you like to see a Hurt Business reunion? Sound off in the comments below!

