Former champion praises Mandy Rose after embarrassing WrestleMania slip

MVP has taken to Twitter to praise Mandy Rose after the WWE Superstar slipped during her WrestleMania 37 entrance.

In a recent retweet, the former United States Champion put a positive spin on Rose's embarrassing slip on the way to the ring, turning the incident into a metaphor of sorts.

The Hurt Business member retweeted an image that was initially shared by Rose herself, which caught her mid-fall. MVP said in rising back up, Rose showed everyone not to "dwell on it" when we fall.

Here's what MVP had to say about Mandy Rose on Twitter:

"Mandy reminded us that when you fall you can't dwell on it. You have to get your a** back up and go handle your business. Bravo!!!"

Mandy reminded us that when you fall you can't dwell on it. You have to get your ass back up and go handle your business. Bravo!!! https://t.co/UFIXH7V7Bn — MVP (@The305MVP) April 11, 2021

Rose went on to compete in the Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania as planned, teaming with Dana Brooke. But the team were eliminated when Liv Morgan took Brooke by surprise with an inside cradle, eliminating the duo from the match.

However, in an interesting turn of events, Brooke and Morgan's elimination was initially incorrectly announced to the fans in attendance. Fans at Raymond James Stadium were originally told The Riott Squad had been eliminated when, in actuality, Liv Morgan had pinned Brooke.

MVP is responsible for Bobby Lashley retaining the WWE title at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre opened proceedings at WrestleMania last night, with the WWE title on the line.

The first match back in front of live fans was a real barnburner, with both men hitting huge moves from the very beginning. However, towards the end of the match, McIntyre began to gain momentum and almost clocked the champion with the Claymore.

But the veteran MVP distracted McIntyre, causing him to miss. This led to Lashley locking in the Hurt Lock, rendering the Scotsman unconscious. McIntyre was unable to continue, and the referee had no choice but to stop the match and declare Lashley the winner.

Will MVP continue to play a pivotal role in Bobby Lashley's success? And can Lashley defeat McIntyre without assistance?