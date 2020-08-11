MVP reveals what fans will love about RAW Underground

MVP is all set to challenge Apollo Crews for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam later this month. MVP and the rest of the Hurt Business are currently feuding with Crews. Shelton Benjamin faced Apollo Crews in singles action last night and picked up a win in a non-title match.

MVP recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and opened up about RAW Underground. The former United States Champion revealed which aspects of RAW Undeground fans will love:

It's all about the fighting. The raw aggression and the zero pro wrestling aspect of it, guys getting in there and fighting, that's a nice twist and a contrast to the pro wrestling matches that we have. I think people will enjoy that. It's sleek, it's cool, it has a different vibe to it.

MVP also opened up about how RAW Underground was different from the rest of the show and added that it could take fans a little while to get used for the brand new concept:

I've actually been in night clubs where they have MMA in the ring, so I know that vibe, I know the feel. It will time take time for people to get used to it in the setting of Monday Night Raw, but I think it provides a pretty cool contrast. It's new, so I'm sure adjustments will be made, but I look forward to me and The Hurt Business showing up again and applying our trade, if you will. H/T: WrestlingINC

MVP recently signed a new multi-year contract with WWE

The leader of The Hurt Business recently revealed that he had signed a new multi-year contract with WWE. MVP took to social media to make the announcement:

Tonight, I'm drinking "the good stuff". Yamazaki 18 from @suntorywhisky is the spirit of choice. I have come to terms with @wwe on a multi year deal. MVP is in #thehurtbusiness for the foreseeable future! Kampai! 🥃 NOW... it's official!

MVP has been fantastic since his WWE return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. It's crazy now to think that MVP was considering retirement after his match against Rey Mysterio on the RAW after the Royal Rumble. Now, he is a constant fixture on Monday nights, leading the faction called Hurt Business which also consists of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.