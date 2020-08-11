MVP reveals how RAW Underground was pitched

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, MVP lost his United States Championship match to Apollo Crews after a short power outage. The dismayed MVP, instantly challenged Crews to a match at WWE SummerSlam. The night ended when The Hurt Business appeared on RAW Underground and claimed it as theirs.

MVP on being pitched RAW Underground

MVP was in conversation with Newsweek recently. During the interview, MVP spoke about his new contract with WWE, his stable with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, and his run in WWE so far.

MVP also spoke about WWE's newest concept, called RAW Underground. He recalled the time Shane McMahon explained the segment and concept to The Hurt Business.

"It was a shock for us, too. Shane McMahon explained to us the concept of what they wanted to do and I thought, "Wow, that's pretty cool," and you know, we're all competitive athletes in combat sports so it was like, "Yeah, OK, that's right up our alley."

MVP further spoke about how the fans have perceived RAW Underground. The former United States Champion also said that if someone didn't like it, he/she might need some more time getting used to it.

"Creatively it was just go in there and beat people up and that's what we do. We did and it worked out wonderfully and we've gotten a lot of positive feedback. Overall, the reaction to RAW Underground has been favorable and, of course, the Hurt Business going in there and wrecking shop, that's also been pretty favorable. I'm stoked. I'm excited to see what happens with RAW Underground going forward because it's just a different sight with a different flavor, different vibe and it seems pretty cool. I think people who weren't initially sold on it, I think anything that is new sometimes takes a little getting used to. I liked it right away."

Earlier today, a SPOILER was reported regarding the upcoming segment of RAW Underground. It will be interesting to see how MVP and The Hurt Business run things on the show now that they are in charge of RAW Underground.