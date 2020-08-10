Women's Superstar reportedly set to appear on RAW Underground (Spoiler)

Last week's episode of WWE RAW debuted the first-ever segment of RAW Underground. Before the show aired, WWE promoted Shane McMahon's appearance. When McMahon made his return to WWE RAW, he revealed the concept of RAW Underground, which was reported as his brainchild.

RAW Underground entails MMA fights that take place at an undisclosed location. In last week's segment, fans saw Dabba-Kato make quick work of two fighters. The show also saw Erik of the Viking Raiders quickly beat a fighter.

RAW Underground came to an end when The Hurt Business made its debut on the show. All three members of the stable beat their opponents in a matter of seconds. MVP said that RAW Underground is under new management and that business for The Hurt Business is booming as the episode came to an end.

Shayna Baszler to appear on RAW Underground?

WrestleVotes, on its Twitter handle, has stated that they have some backstage news about Shayna Baszler making her debut on tonight's segment of RAW Underground.

Hearing Shayna Baszler will be apart of RAW Underground tonight. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 10, 2020

If the report is accurate, it will be fun to watch Baszler in an MMA style fight in WWE. She has had an impeccable MMA career and will be one of the most dominating women if given a chance at RAW Underground.

In July, Shayna Baszler made her return to WWE RAW after a two-month hiatus. She saved R-Truth from Akira Tozawa and a bunch of ninjas before cutting a promo warning all women Superstars in WWE.

Two weeks later, Shayna Baszler was interrupted by Nia Jax. The two Superstars met in an official match that ended in a double countout. On last week's episode, Baszler went one on one with WWE RAW Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. The match ended via disqualification when Asuka attacked Bayley, who was ringside. During the match, it was reported that Shayna Baszler saved The Legit Boss from a possible horrific injury.

It will be interesting to watch how the WWE books Shayna Baszler on RAW Underground. She was once in contention for the WWE RAW Women's Championship before Becky Lynch took a hiatus from WWE.