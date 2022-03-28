WWE Superstar reveals his reaction to Shad Gaspard posting viral Kofi Kingston WrestleMania video

When Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, it was an emotional time for fans and wrestlers alike, with Shad Gaspard being one of them.

So much so that he shared a video of himself and MVP getting emotional and crying over Kofi's WWE Championship victory. It's a video that connected on a personal level with many members of the WWE Universe.

Three years later, MVP has revealed on social media that he was angry with Shad for releasing the video. But once he found out what it meant to so many others, he changed his position and apologized to Gaspard:

"I was SO angry at Shad for posting that video. I felt it was a moment between US for US! But, after I saw the reactions and what OUR reaction meant to others, how it affected THEM, I changed my position and apologized to him," MVP revealed in a tweet.

You can check out the original video below:

Shad Gaspard @Shadbeast @SimonMiller316 We fuck cried like kids lol so proud of our brotha @SimonMiller316 We fuck cried like kids lol so proud of our brotha https://t.co/srNpA1vyzR

Shad Gaspard will be honored with the 2022 Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame

It was announced on Friday that Shad Gaspard would be receiving the 2022 Warrior Award this weekend at the WWE Hall of Fame.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com announcing Gaspard's honor:

A larger-than-life Superstar with boundless charisma, Shad passed away on May 17, 2020. While swimming with his son, the pair got caught in a strong current in Venice Beach, Cal. In a heroic act of love, the concerned father instructed lifeguards to save his son before himself and disappeared soon after. Days later, his passing was confirmed. He was 39 years old. Shad’s bravery and selflessness will be honored next Friday with the 2022 Warrior Award as part of the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

It's unknown who will be accepting the Warrior Award on behalf of Shad Gaspard. Many members of the WWE Universe are hopeful that it will be none other than his Cryme Tyme tag team partner JTG, who has been campaigning for Gaspard to receive this honor for years now.

Are you surprised that MVP was initially upset with Shad Gaspard for releasing that video? Are you happy that he's receiving the Warrior Award this Friday night in Dallas at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

