MVP reveals whether or not King Corbin is in The Hurt Business

King Corbin made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW this week to help the CEO of The Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley, take down Drew McIntyre. Corbin took up Lashley's offer to eliminate McIntyre before WrestleMania 37. MVP recently shed some light on Corbin's involvement with Lashley.

During his appearance on RAW Talk, MVP refused to answer if he knew that King Corbin was going to show up on Monday Night RAW, but revealed that he admired the SmackDown star's entrepreneurial skills.

MVP recently took to Twitter to clarify that Corbin is not a part of the Hurt Business, following Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin's removal from the group.

Baron Corbin is NOT, I repeat NOT in The Hurt Business. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

When a fan responded to MVP's tweet by stating that The Hurt Business no longer exists, the former United States Champion revealed that the group does exist and it comprises of himself and Lashley.

Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business. https://t.co/pXFMv9d2qS — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

MVP also announced that they are looking to recruit new talent into the Hurt Business.

MVP reveals why Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were kicked out of The Hurt Business

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were removed from The Hurt Business during the opening segment of WWE RAW this week. This was met with a number of negative responses from fans on social media, as many believed the group was one of the best things about RAW.

MVP explained why the two stars were kicked out from the faction during his appearance on RAW Talk.

“They were given opportunities to show their value to company. They didn’t get the job done and were given the pink slip. It’s just business, nothing personal. Every corporation has to drop deadweight.”

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre on the first night of WrestleMania 37.