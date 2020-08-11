The leader of The Hurt Business, MVP, was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. MVP, who returned to WWE earlier this year, has made an instant impact and recently signed a new contract with the company.

One WWE Superstar MVP has been feuding with is the current WWE United States Champion, Apollo Crews. Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin faced and beat Apollo Crews last night on RAW.

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, MVP recalled when he first met Apollo Crews.

Apollo Crews is a gifted athlete. Every time I'm in the ring with him, I'm just impressed at the things he's capable of doing. I met him years ago on the independent scene in the U.K., so I've seen his work mature. H/T: WrestlingINC

MVP feels Apollo Crews could be the next big WWE star

MVP continued to speak about how he has been able to help Apollo Crews behind the scenes. The former United States Champion said that Apollo Crews was ready to apply the advice given to him:

He and I have had opportunities to talk where I've been able to impart some of my experiences on him. One of the biggest things that's going to work in the favor of Apollo Crews future is he's coachable. It's his aptitude. Some guys will only ask you for advice because it's the thing to do, but they don't necessarily apply it. If Apollo Crews asks you for feedback, he genuinely wants it to get better. And if you do point something out to him, you only have to do it once, because, by the next time, the adjustment has been made.

Does someone order a flying couch?@WWEApollo has you covered! 😱#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/UWEEa31Ywy — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 11, 2020

MVP went on to describe Crews as someone who could be the "next big star" in WWE. He added that Apollo Crews had the three qualities need to be a star:

Apollo Crews has all the tools to be the next big star. Time will tell, but I'm in his corner and I believe he will be. Firsthand, I see how coachable he is, how humble he is, and how hungry he is, three qualities you need to be a star in this industry.

Apollo Crews will defend the WWE United States Championship against MVP at SummerSlam.