MVP has been one of WWE RAW's top Superstars. Since his return, he has built Bobby Lashley into the beast he is today. He has also helped Shelton Benjamin rise the ranks. Together with the two WWE RAW Superstars, MVP has formed The Hurt Business. In an interview when asked about talents he would want to face, MVP spilled the beans on Samoa Joe's future in WWE.

MVP reveals that Samoa Joe may return to in-ring action

MVP was in conversation with Newsweek. During the interview, the former United States Champion spoke about how RAW Underground was pitched, his future in the WWE, and Superstars he wants to work with.

While taking the names of WWE Superstars he wants to work with, MVP spoke about WWE's plans for Samoa Joe.

"What I understand, ole Samoa Joe is gonna be back in action and over the years Samoa Joe and I have been great friends, but we've never ever faced each other. At this stage of my career, I think I feel a lot more confident facing him, knowing that I got Bobby and Shelton backing me up—but I also know that wouldn't phase Joe in the least."

Samoa Joe was last seen in a WWE ring in February when he teamed up with Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders to take on the Authors Of Pain, Seth Rollins, and Murphy. Samoa Joe's team lost that match, and the storyline progressed without him.

Samoa Joe had wrestled all over the world before making his WWE debut. He has wrestled on IMPACT! Wrestling, ROH, and my other major wrestling promotions where he had held the top prize.

In the WWE, Samoa Joe has held the NXT Championship twice. He was the first Superstar to do so. When The Samoan Submission Machine arrived on the main roster, he contended for the WWE Championship as well as the Universal Championship on many occasions but never held them.

Even though Samoa Joe hasn't won the top Championships in WWE, he is a former two time United States Champion and has battled with the likes of Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles.