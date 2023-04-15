MVP says legendary wrestler influenced his career

WWE veteran MVP has credited Norman Smiley for influencing his career by introducing him to different wrestling styles.

Smiley is a former professional wrestler who has been making waves in the industry for decades. Known for his technical prowess and unique "Big Wiggle" dance, his career has spanned multiple promotions and earned him a loyal fanbase. After retiring from the ring, he transitioned to coaching and has since helped shape the careers of numerous WWE Superstars.

Despite his technical prowess, Norman Smiley rarely gets the recognition he deserves from wrestlers and fans. However, Montel Vontavious Porter isn't one to let his contributions go unnoticed.

The former WWE United States Champion recently took to Twitter to let his fans know that Norman Smiley influenced his wrestling career by introducing him to various styles.

"Norman Smiley doesn't get the recognition he deserves. Norman was one of the BIGGEST influences on my career. It was Norman that introduced me to Japanese wrestling, lucha libre, & World of Sport! Norman instilled in me my appreciation & respect for international wrestling!," wrote MVP.

MVP confirms that he is still an active wrestler

Since returning to WWE a couple of years ago, MVP hasn't stepped in the ring as frequently as he used to. He has taken on a managerial role and has managed several WWE Superstars, such as Bobby Lashley and Omos.

It has been 10 months since the former United States Champion competed in the ring, which has caused some fans to wonder if he has retired from active competition.

The RAW star recently confirmed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he has not yet retired as a performer.

"I've got a few [matches] left. I haven't hung the boots up yet. I'm not as eager to climb into the ring as I once was, but when necessary, I'm still capable," he said.

Although MVP doesn't compete as frequently as he used to, he still has much to offer the younger superstars as a mentor.

What do you make of the veteran's comments on Norman Smiley? Sound off in the comments section.

