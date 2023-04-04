Current WWE star confirms he isn't retired despite 10-month absence from in-ring action

WWE Superstar MVP recently addressed his status as an in-ring competitor, confirming that he is not yet retired.

MVP joined the company in 2005. He spent nearly five years, during which he held the United States Championship and the Tag Team Title, before getting released from his contract in 2010. About a decade later, the 49-year-old returned to the Stamford-based promotion as a manager and in-ring competitor.

However, MVP has not wrestled since July 2022, when he teamed up with Omos against The Street Profits on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, he has been Omos' mouthpiece.

Despite his 10-month absence from in-ring action, MVP disclosed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that he has not retired as a performer yet.

"I've got a few [matches] left. I haven't hung the boots up yet. I'm not as eager to climb into the ring as I once was, but when necessary, I'm still capable," he said.

The former United States Champion also addressed his current physical condition, disclosing that his workouts have changed as he got older.

"I take pretty good care of myself and I try to stay active, I still do Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but as I've gotten older, my workouts have changed. I don't do regular bodybuilder workouts. Now, I try to do workouts that are more about function and movement. I am coming into my age and embracing my mortality," MVP added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Omos lost to Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39

After Brock Lesnar's disqualification defeat against Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, MVP challenged him to a match against his client Omos. The two superstars squared off at WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two. Despite Omos' dominance during the bout, he lost to The Beast Incarnate.

With MVP in his corner, Omos competed again last night. The Nigerian Giant defeated Elias on Monday Night RAW.

