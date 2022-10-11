"Damn shame" - 48-year-old WWE veteran sends a message to Bobby Lashley following his US Championship loss on RAW

WWE Superstar MVP recently sent out a message to his former Hurt Business stablemate, Bobby Lashley, after he lost his United States Title on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The All Mighty had a night to forget as a returning Brock Lesnar first brutally attacked him. Following this, Seth Rollins came out and tricked Lashley into competing in his scheduled US Title match despite not being in the condition to do so.

The Visionary took digs at Bobby Lashley for backing out despite being a former Marine. This enraged Lashley, who then got into the ring for the match.

Rollins took advantage of a beaten-down champion, putting him down in a few minutes with consecutive stomps to capture the gold. MVP was closely watching the match go down and was quick to send out a tweet.

The 48-year-old performer wrote that Lashley didn't get beaten up like this when he was associated with him.

"That type of thing didn't happen to The Almighty when he rolled with me. Damn shame...," tweeted MVP.

Check out MVP's tweet below:

MVP @The305MVP That type of thing didn't happen to The Almighty when he rolled with me.



Damn shame... That type of thing didn't happen to The Almighty when he rolled with me.Damn shame...

Bobby Lashley could soon go to war against Brock Lesnar

Considering how Lesnar laid him down with two F5s, a German Suplex, and trapped him in a Kimura Lock, it's safe to say Lashley might be simmering with anger. The two behemoths could soon collide, possibly at next month's Crown Jewel 2022.

Following a defeat at the hands of Seth Rollins, Lashley was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton. He challenged Lesnar to appear on next week's episode of WWE RAW. The All Mighty also stated that he would deal with Rollins and get his title back after he takes care of Lesnar.

For those unaware, The All Mighty and Brock Lesnar also feuded earlier this year. While Lashley defeated The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022, the latter regained the title just a few weeks later at Elimination Chamber.

It remains to be seen how a potential feud between Lesnar and Lashley will pan out in the near future. It will also be interesting to see whether a match at Crown Jewel on November 5 will be announced next week.

What did you make of Bobby Lashley's US Title loss on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes