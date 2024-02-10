MVP sends a message to former Hurt Business member after he forms a new tag team

Former Hurt Business manager MVP was recently seen at the WWE Royal Rumble alongside Omos. After the latest edition of SmackDown, the 50-year-old star took to Twitter to react to a major segment featuring his former stablemate.

MVP gave up his in-ring career to manage other stars in WWE. He is currently aligned with Omos, but fans haven't seen much of him in recent months. The veteran did a phenomenal job as part of Hurt Business not too long ago. Working with Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin helped him get more spotlight in WWE.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Cedric Alexander appear as part of a new tag team alongside Ashante "Thee" Adonis. The two sent out a warning to the tag team division.

Following the segment, the veteran took to Twitter to react to Alexander's new alliance. He questioned his former factionmate on how he's planning to stay up to date with the fashion sense of Hurt Business.

"How will you "level up" from the fashion choices you made as a "business man"?"

Cedric Alexander has received several pushes on the main roster that haven’t taken him to the top. Fans can certainly hope that this new alliance will help the former Cruiserweight Champion reach the main event picture.

MVP's alliance with Omos hasn’t worked too well for the WWE veteran since working with Hurt Business

MVP is currently working with one of WWE’s largest athletes, Omos. He has booked his client into some big matches involving Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and many other top names.

Surprisingly, Omos hasn’t gotten over with fans even though he’s a giant in the ring. It has affected the 50-year-old’s standing as a manager since he left Hurt Business.

Omos has become an internet meme more than anything else, and that hasn’t helped the former United States Champion's standing in the company. The 50-year-old could break away from the giant and manage another young superstar such as Bron Breakker or Carmelo Hayes down the line.

