New tag team officially forms after WWE SmackDown; The Judgment Day called out

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was packed with a lot of stuff, mainly relating to Elimination Chamber 2024. The Stamford-based company finally confirmed its plans for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, with the Men's Elimination Chamber Match deciding his challenger at The Show of Shows.

However, one development not many people would have seen was the formation of a brand-new tag team. Following SmackDown, WWE's official X/Twitter handle posted an exclusive clip that confirmed Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and Cedric Alexander would be a team going forward.

The pairing has a comedic element, with the two disagreeing on their approach to rising up the ranks on the blue brand. Adonis called out multiple teams, telling The Judgment Day that they were in the way. Meanwhile, Alexander just wanted to put the entire division on notice through their performances in the ring.

It will be interesting to see where Ashante Adonis and Cedric Alexander fit in WWE's tag team division, especially with how stacked it has been lately. The Stamford-based company may decide to split the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships again as a result, which would give the brand-new duo a better chance of succeeding.

