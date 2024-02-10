We got a great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight with the arrival of Triple H, who made some big announcements regarding the top titles and The Rock's WrestleMania status.

Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles

Bianca Belair def. Michin

Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. DIY

Randy Orton def. Sami Zayn

Triple H kicked off SmackDown with the General Managers of both brands, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. Hunter talked about the WrestleMania kickoff press event before the crowd erupted with 'Rocky s*cks' chants.

HHH added that he wanted to set the record straight and reminded everyone that he was the only one calling the shots before announcing that Roman Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Aldis brought up the Heavyweight Championship, and Triple H said Rollins' WrestleMania Challenger would be decided at the Elimination Chamber.

Adam Pearce announced the participants for the upcoming Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, and they were Randy Orton, Bronson Reed, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, the Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ivar, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight.

Drew McIntyre was out next and dunked on CM Punk for a bit before saying he planned to win the Elimination Chamber match and face Rollins at WrestleMania.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 9, 2024): Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles - Elimination Chamber qualifier match

McIntyre got some big hits immediately and sent AJ flying with a hip toss before Styles reversed an Irish whip and got a springboard crossbody. The match headed outside before we headed to a break on SmackDown.

Back to the match, McIntyre hit a big top rope move, but AJ countered and hit a big move of his own. AJ took the Future Shock DDT for a nearfall before dodging the Claymore.

Drew fought out of the Calf Crusher before LA Knight, who was at the ringside, started arguing with AJ. The distraction allowed Drew to kick out of a rollup in the ring before hitting the Claymore for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles

Grade: A-

Sami Zayn was backstage and said he would beat Randy Orton tonight and go to the Elimination Chamber to face Drew and the other contestants. Zayn added that it wouldn't be easy, but he was willing to put in the effort.

Pretty Deadly cut another hilarious promo before deciding to be more serious and "take over SmackDown." They would likely target Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne now.

Bianca Belair vs. Michin - Elimination Chamber qualifier match on WWE SmackDown

Michin started strong and kicked Belair to the floor before sidestepping a big tackle and sending her into the ring post. Belair returned with some strikes but took a superkick before getting a backbreaker.

Bianca followed up with a spinebuster before Michin got a big superplex. After her previous attempt was countered, Michin got the Eat Defeat, but Bianca rolled out of the ring. Back inside, Bianca countered Michin's finisher again and hit the KOD for the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Michin

Grade: B

Triple H talked to Bron Breakker backstage and said he was looking forward to seeing what he could do in the main roster. Bron said he wasn't sure which brand to sign with before Paul Heyman arrived.

Triple H asked what was up with Paul, but the latter said he would return with Roman Reigns and The Rock next Friday.

Bayley was out next and thanked the fans for the support before saying that leaving Damage CTRL was difficult but had to be done.

She said that IYO would learn the 'hard way' before Dakota Kai showed up and said that she had no idea what was happening.

Kai said that she was in a tough spot and believed in Damage CTRL, but Asuka and Kairi were the ones to drive Bayley out of the group. Bayley asked who Kai would side with as IYO and the Kabuki Warriors showed up.

Kai fled the ring as the trio surrounded Bayley but returned with a steel chair and attacked IYO and the women's tag champs. They fled the ring as Bayley and Kai stood tall.

DIY vs. Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne on WWE SmackDown

Dunne and Gargano were in early on, and Ciampa was tagged in before the match went outside. DIY dropped both opponents on the announce desk before wiping them out at the ringside.

After the break, Tyler lifted both challengers and hit the airplane spin before Gargano countered a big double-team move. Ciampa returned and hit a DDT for a near fall before Dunne returned and got the finger snaps.

Gargano came back and hit a Superkick on Dunne before Bate got him with a clothesline. Gargano reversed the Tyler Driver before Dunne came back with the Bitter End and picked up the win.

Result: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne def. DIY

Grade: B+

Dominik Mysterio was very confident about the qualifier matches before Kevin Owens showed up and revealed they would face each other. Dom left, but then R-Truth showed up and mistook KO for The Miz, telling him to be careful so that Nick Aldis didn't catch him on SmackDown.

Logan Paul was backstage and demanded a match before Aldis booked him against The Miz next week.

Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton - Elimination Chamber qualifier match on WWE SmackDown

Zayn sent Randy outside early on before the Viper dodged the dive to the outside. Sami sent the Legend Killer into the steel steps and hit a backdrop on the announce desk before we headed for another break.

Back on SmackDown, Sami took a massive DDT before Randy set up for the RKO. Sami instead tried for a rollup before getting the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Randy came back with the RKO and picked up the win.

Result: Randy Orton def. Sami Zayn

Drew McIntyre came out for a face-off with Randy as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: A

