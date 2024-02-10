Triple H greets star after he receives offers from both RAW & SmackDown; Paul Heyman arrives

Triple H greeted a top star who had offers from both RAW and SmackDown before he was interrupted by Paul Heyman.

Ever since his debut on WWE NXT, Bron Breakker has proven himself to be a force to be reckoned with. He has destroyed everyone who has stepped in front of him and is known as one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time.

His dominance in NXT got the attention of WWE management. Since Royal Rumble, Bron has made appearances on the main roster and has seemingly teased moving to either RAW or SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Bron came face-to-face with Triple H who congratulated him on his recent successes. The Game told him that he was proud of how far he had come. Bron then revealed that he has offers from both RAW and SmackDown and seemed to ask for Triple H's advice on which brand to sign with,

Just then Paul Heyman interrupted them and Breakker walked out of the room to give them some space to talk.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which brand Bron Breakker decides to sign with in the future.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE