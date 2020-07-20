MVP shares interesting rule that makes him US Champion

Last night on WWE Extreme Rules, MVP was slated to face Apollo Crews for the latter's US Championship. At the PPV, before the match, the announcers revealed to the viewers that the US Champion was unable to compete in his match because he didn't pass his medical test.

MVP made his way to the ring along with Bobby Lashley. He went straight for the US Championship and wrapped it around his waist, proclaiming himself as the US Champion. MVP left the announcers as well as the WWE Universe stunned when he walked out of WWE Extreme Rules as the US Champion.

Why is MVP the US Champion?

After WWE Extreme Rules, the self-proclaimed US Champion appeared on Booker T's Hall Of Fame podcast. On the show, MVP spoke about his match at WWE Extreme Rules and why he should be recognized as the US Champion.

"It was grueling, it was demanding, but I gave it my all and I was able to walk away the champ. Possession is nine-tenths of the law, right? Apollo signed the contract to have a match and he was unable to show up. He violates that contract, therefore he forfeited his right to call himself United States Champion." (h/t Fightful)

WWE Extreme Rules results

WWE Extreme Rules kicked off with Cesasro and Shinsuke Nakamura challenging The New Day for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Nakamura and Cesaro walked out of the event with the Titles after driving Kofi Kingston through a table.

Bayley successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross with some help from Sasha Banks. In one of the most barbaric matches in WWE, Seth Rollins pulled Rey Mysterio's eye out in the company's first-ever Eye For An Eye Match.

Sasha Banks' match against Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship saw a controversial finish. The referee was laid out due to Asuka's green mist, and Bayley put on the referee's shirt to count Banks' pinfall victory. The WWE later declared that the match ended in no-contest, resulting in Asuka retaining the Title.

Drew McIntyre beat Dolph Ziggler in a unique stipulated match for the WWE Championship. In the main event for the evening, Bray Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman in a non-Title Wyatt Swamp Fight.