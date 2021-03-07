MVP teases Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar in latest Instagram photo

MVP has just teased a Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley match in his latest post on Instagram.

Bobby Lashley has been wanting to face Brock Lesnar for a long time now, and MVP shares the same sentiments. This match has never happened before and is a legitimate dream outing in the eyes of many in the WWE Universe. MVP recently posted a photoshopped image on his official Instagram handle, teasing a big match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Check out the post below:

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 37 would certainly be a money match

Ever since Bobby Lashley won the WWE title in dominant fashion over The Miz on RAW, the wrestling world has been speculating about a possible match pitting The Almighty with The Beast at The Show of Shows. WrestleMania 37 is mere weeks away, and many fans would like nothing but to see Bobby Lashley take on a returning Brock Lesnar with the WWE title on the line.

Bobby Lashley has always been vocal about wanting to face Brock Lesnar. Lashley recently called Lesnar out again, days after winning the WWE title by defeating The Miz:

"The beast. Where is he? He trapped in the woods somewhere? Is he hiding? Is he getting ready for this big return, like where you at bro? Like everybody knows you know I know, Drew [Mcintyre] knows everybody knows that when Brock [Lesnar] comes back, there’s going to be a lot to answer to, and I welcome it."

I have a feeling that the main event at Wrestlemania will be Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. — Scott Wigner 🍻🇨🇦🇩🇪🇮🇩 (@THEScottVigne) March 5, 2021

Bobby Lashley is seemingly heading to WrestleMania 37 as WWE Champion. There's still a lot of time left for WWE to build a program between these two behemoths, leading to a dream match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre. Lesnar disappeared from WWE TV immediately after, and it was later revealed that his WWE contract had expired.