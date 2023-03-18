"My 12-year-old granddaughter could come up with a better finish" - Wrestling legend roasts Ric Flair over his last match (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently went off once again on Ric Flair regarding the legend's last match.

Flair had his retirement match back in July last year, where he competed in a tag team affair teaming up with Andrade El Idolo against Jeff Jarrett and Jey Lethal. The two-time Hall of Famer didn't put on the best show as he admittedly passed out in the middle of the encounter. While Flair made a fortune for the match, several fans and peers felt that it wasn't the best farewell for The Nature Boy.

On this week's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell once again went off on Flair's last match. The veteran detailed that there was no need for Fliar to get color during the match. He suggested that The Nature Boy could have let the other competitors do the heavy lifting and come in at the end to lock in the Figure Four and win the bout for his team.

"He was bleeding too. I kinda left that out. Why did they need that? I believe my 12-year-old granddaughter could come up with a better finish than that. It was so simple. Let Andrade do the work, Ric do the big save at the end, come back, boom, boom, boom, slap on the Figure Four. The guy gives up, here comes the confetti. They ring the bell, and here comes the music. Everybody's happy, let's go home." [From 17:13 - 17:45]

You can watch the full video here:

Dutch Mantell revealed that WWE asked Ric Flair to tone it down

During the same conversation, Dutch Mantell mentioned hearing reports that WWE had asked Ric Flair to stop picking up fights online.

"I've jus heard that WWE has told Ric, 'Hey, tone that down buddy. See if you can get that to go away because we're right here at WrestleMania. These fans are roasting your b**t and you're gonna Muta to the Hall of Fame.' It's a bad look. So, what can you do?" [From 1:50 - 2:11]

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Dutch, Let’s Just Agree To Hopefully Growing Old Reluctantly But Gracefully! We As OLD VETERANS Need To Be United, Not At Odds! Dutch, Let’s Just Agree To Hopefully Growing Old Reluctantly But Gracefully! We As OLD VETERANS Need To Be United, Not At Odds! ❤️

Mantell was of the opinion that the company feels like the fans are losing respect for the 16-time World Champion every time he got into an online exchange.

What do you think of the Ric Flair-Dutch Mantell feud? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes