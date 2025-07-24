"My 1st student" - Cody Rhodes sends emotional message ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has his sights set on reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Championship, as he will take on the reigning champion John Cena in a rematch from WrestleMania 41.Amid his preparation for the blockbuster match at SummerSlam, he took to his X account to send an emotional message to one of his students, Brooke Havok.Havok took to her account on X and revealed that she would start a 10-week training journey across America as part of her initiative to raise as much money as possible to help a mental health awareness charity.&quot;Great cause, great person. My 1st student remains my favorite student - go get em’ Brooke!&quot; The American Nightmare wrote on X.Brooke Havok is a graduate of The American Nightmare's wrestling academy, Nightmare Factory, with Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall being her mentors.Brooke Havok praises Cody Rhodes for his Hell in a Cell Match against Seth Rollins in 2022The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 and started a feud with Seth Rollins, which came to an end a few months later, at Hell in a Cell.It was a brutal match that made headlines as Cody Rhodes had to compete with a torn pectoral muscle. Brooke Havok praised him for his performance despite the serious injury.&quot;Yeah, it was such a crazy side to see. Everybody has seen after that match how much Cody actually cares about this and what he would put his body through just for the business and everything. It was super inspiring to watch the whole thing because you could see here how hard somebody works behind the scenes. So I always look up to him, you know he’s such a big idol and mentor to me,&quot; Havok said. [H/T Wrestling Republic]Cody Rhodes missed seven months to recover and returned at the Royal Rumble in early 2023 to win the 30-man contest and main event WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.