"My 2023 is over"- Popular superstar sends out disheartening message following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa recently sent out an emotional message following the latest episode of RAW.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Tozawa faced Ivar in a singles match after Kofi Kingston asked the former to get 'big.' Ivar had the upper hand initially and managed to take out Tozawa by hitting him with the World's Strongest Slam from the middle rope, thus picking up the win.

Taking to Twitter, Akira Tozawa sent out an emotional message prior to Christmas and New Year, in which he mentioned how grateful he was for this year. He also thanked his fans for showing support to him.

"My 2023 is over.. I had a hard time but this year was great. Thank you for all your support! I’m so grateful. Merry Christmas! Happy holidays Be safe ARIGATOOOO! #WWERaw," Akira Tozawa shared.

Vince Russo had previously named Akira Tozawa alongside other WWE Superstars as his SmackDown Draft picks

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo had previously named Akira Tozawa and two other superstars as his pick for getting drafted on SmackDown.

While speaking in an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince mentioned that he would certainly like to see Tozawa alongside the former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and Nikki Cross on the blue brand.

The veteran further detailed that it would be an interesting set of wrestlers if they included these three superstars on the main roster.

Russo said:

"Number three, totally resurrect the career, without a shadow of a doubt. The great Tozawa! Look at this roster I'm building. Ali, Nikki Cross, Tozawa," Vince Russo said.

It would be exciting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has going forward for Akira Tozawa.

