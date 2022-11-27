"My a** hurts" - Former champion provides update after extremely risky spot in the Survivor Series WarGames match

Becky Lynch made her in-ring return at WWE Survivor Series and had a night to remember in the opening match. Big Time Becks participated in a post-show press conference where Sportskeeda's Bill Apter asked her about her comeback match.

Becky Lynch was the focal point of one of the show's highlight-reel moments. She hit a massive leg drop from the top of the cage onto Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who were both on a table.

The former women's champion brushed off the four-month recovery ring rust and contributed heavily to making the Women's WarGames match an entertaining watch.

While fans were left speechless by Lynch's daredevilry, 'The Man' admitted that she does feel the after-effects of the risky spot. Becky, however, enjoyed her time in the ring and believes she and all the women involved stole the show with their match.

Here's what she revealed during the Survivor Series press conference:

"Well, my a** hurts, but other than that, I feel great. I won, that's always nice; I really like winning. Look, my thing is, I always want to come back better than ever, and I feel like when I came back from having a child, I came back better than ever. So, tonight was no different. And I feel like we tore the house down."

What happened in the Survivor Series Women's WarGames match?

Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair's babyface alliance were given the most time on the card as they kicked off Survivor Series with a 40-minute contest. Belair and Kai started the match for their respective teams before other competitors entered at brief intervals.

In addition to the weapons utilized, the superstars put their bodies on the line by orchestrating a few breathtaking high spots. Nikki Cross executed a perfect crossbody from the cage, but Becky Lynch's remarkable leg drop was undoubtedly the most impactful moment of the match.

The Irish superstar scored a three-count over Kai after the visibly painful move and celebrated a hard-fought victory with her teammates as 15,000+ Boston fans cheered them on.

