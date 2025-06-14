"My baby" - Tiffany Stratton receives a message from WWE Superstar after this week's SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton was involved in a confrontation with Naomi on this week's WWE SmackDown. After the show, her Instagram post caught the attention of Lola Vice.

Vice is signed to the NXT brand, where she has established herself as one of the most popular superstars. She was recently in action at Worlds Collide, teaming up with Stephanie Vaquer to defeat Chik Tormenta and Dalys.

On Instagram, Stratton shared a two-word message and photos showing off her attire from this week's SmackDown. The post caught Vice's attention, who had a wholesome reaction to the reigning WWE Women's Champion's photos.

"My baby," she wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Lola Vice's Instagram post:

Tiffany Stratton and Naomi had a heated confrontation on WWE SmackDown, with the latter claiming that she was about to make the reigning champion's life "hell." She was initially provoked by Stratton, who asked Naomi to cash in her contract and then proceeded to take shots at her for the lack of action.

The 26-year-old became the WWE Women's Champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax in January 2025. She has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions since winning it, most notably against Charlotte Flair, whom she defeated at WrestleMania 41.

