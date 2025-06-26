"My back was so bad" - Top WWE star reveals she was set to miss WrestleMania 41

A former WWE champion recently disclosed that a severe health issue nearly prevented her from competing at WrestleMania 41. Fortunately, she was able to wrestle at the prestigious event in Las Vegas, but her efforts did not lead to a victory.

Rhea Ripley faced IYO SKY and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at this year's Showcase of The Immortals for the Women's World Title. In the end, Mami failed to emerge victorious, as The Genius of The SKY pinned The EST to retain her championship.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, The Eradicator shared that a serious back problem almost kept her out of WrestleMania 41. The former Women's World Champion explained that her back pain was so exhausting in the days leading up to The Show of Shows that she doubted her ability to wrestle at the event.

Thanks to the intensive treatment from her masseuse, Rhea Ripley's back became loose enough for her to compete for the WWE Women's World Championship.

"I didn't think that I would be able to wrestle at WrestleMania 41. I didn't think I was going to be able to compete because my back was so bad leading up to it. The two nights beforehand, I got [my masseuse] Matthew to come to my room, and he worked on me the night before the Hall of Fame and the night of the Hall of Fame. I was like, 'I need you to make sure I can walk tomorrow.' And he worked on me those two nights, and it loosened completely just in time for the match," she said. [H/T: CVV]

Rhea Ripley comments on her former on-screen pairing with a WWE star

At the 2024 SummerSlam in Cleveland, Dominik Mysterio betrayed The Nightmare and ended their on-screen relationship. After Liv Morgan retained the Women's World Championship, ''Dirty'' Dom kissed her in front of a visibly heartbroken Rhea Ripley.

In the same interview, Mami broke her character and claimed that being paired with the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion was a turning point in her career.

"Honestly, I think that was like another turning point in my career, being partnered with Dom and also being a part of The Judgment Day. It made me open up as a performer," she said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley resolve their issues and reunite as WWE's hottest couple.

