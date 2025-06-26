Rhea Ripley breaks character & opens up about being partnered with WWE's Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were once the hottest on-screen couple in WWE. However, a shocking turn of events last year altered their dynamic. Recently, the former Women's World Champion reflected on working with the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

At the 2022 Clash at the Castle, Ripley and The Judgment Day took Dom under their wing after he betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge. Over the next two years, the young Mysterio got a massive push, especially because of his partnership with The Nightmare. However, at WWE SummerSlam 2024, Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rhea Ripley and started an on-screen romance with Liv Morgan.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Rhea Ripley stated that being paired with Dirty Dom and involvement with The Judgment Day marked a turning point in her professional life. She recalled a demanding WWE schedule, frequently appearing in many segments to support her stablemates.

Trending

"Honestly, I think that was like another turning point in my career, being partnered with Dom and also being a part of The Judgment Day. It made me open up as a performer. It made me have to work a lot more because I was doing nine segments in a 16-segment show. Sometimes more. We were doing everything as a part of Judgment Day. I was running around helping Finn and Damian, and then helping Dom," Ripley said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Listen to the full podcast below:

Rhea Ripley comments on how she adapted the "Mami" persona in WWE

In the same video, The Eradicator discussed how her collaboration with Dominik Mysterio transformed her on-screen character. The 28-year-old WWE Superstar felt that aligning with Dom allowed her to flourish and adopt a different persona.

According to Rhea Ripley, her alliance with Dominik Mysterio allowed her to move beyond her usual tough powerhouse gimmick to become "Mami."

"Then being partnered with Dom, it just helped my character transform into something different." "I feel like when I got partnered with Dom, I could actually blossom a little bit into something different. Instead of being the hard a** all the time, I was Mami," she added. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

As of now, Mami is set to face Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions this Saturday. Only time will tell if Rhea Ripley secures a win over the current Judgment Day member in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!