"My Barbie," says WWE star to Tiffany Stratton, but it's not Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton received a message from WWE star Lola Vice ahead of her title defense on this week's SmackDown. The Women's Champion will put her title on the line against Nia Jax.
The Last Woman Standing Match between Stratton and The Irresistible Force was confirmed last week after a confrontation between the two superstars. Jax, the former champion, lost her title on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown after The Buff Barbie successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The cash-in also confirmed the duo's on-screen split.
Tiffany Stratton is in a relationship with Ludwig Kaiser in real life, and they often express love for each other on social media. However, recently, the Women's Champion received a message from Vice on Instagram. The NXT star called Stratton her "Barbie."
"Don’t mess with my Barbie," Vice wrote in the comments section of Stratton's post.
You can check out a screengrab of Vice's Instagram comment in the tweet below.
Vince Russo felt Ludwig Kaiser and Andrade should've been utilized in Tiffany Stratton's feud with Charlotte Flair
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair faced off at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship. Leading up to their match, the two took personal digs at each other. Both Ludwig Kaiser and Flair's ex-husband, Andrade, were subtly mentioned during the buildup.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said WWE should've utilized Andrade and Kaiser in the Stratton-Flair feud.
"Have Andrade buy into that. While we were married, you were doing that? You're my colleague, you're one of the boys. You're doing nothing with Andrade, you're doing nothing with him [Kaiser]. You and I are spitballing here, coming up with stuff that's a billion times better than anything that they're doing."
Stratton and Kaiser have appeared together multiple times in public. Meanwhile, Flair and Andrade got married in 2022, but were divorced two years later in 2024. Three out of the four aforementioned superstars, excluding Kaiser, are signed to SmackDown. The former NXT Tag Team Champion is part of Monday Night RAW.