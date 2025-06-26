"My Barbie," says WWE star to Tiffany Stratton, but it's not Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton received a message from WWE star Lola Vice ahead of her title defense on this week's SmackDown. The Women's Champion will put her title on the line against Nia Jax.

Ad

The Last Woman Standing Match between Stratton and The Irresistible Force was confirmed last week after a confrontation between the two superstars. Jax, the former champion, lost her title on the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown after The Buff Barbie successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The cash-in also confirmed the duo's on-screen split.

Tiffany Stratton is in a relationship with Ludwig Kaiser in real life, and they often express love for each other on social media. However, recently, the Women's Champion received a message from Vice on Instagram. The NXT star called Stratton her "Barbie."

Ad

Trending

"Don’t mess with my Barbie," Vice wrote in the comments section of Stratton's post.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

You can check out a screengrab of Vice's Instagram comment in the tweet below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo felt Ludwig Kaiser and Andrade should've been utilized in Tiffany Stratton's feud with Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair faced off at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship. Leading up to their match, the two took personal digs at each other. Both Ludwig Kaiser and Flair's ex-husband, Andrade, were subtly mentioned during the buildup.

Ad

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said WWE should've utilized Andrade and Kaiser in the Stratton-Flair feud.

"Have Andrade buy into that. While we were married, you were doing that? You're my colleague, you're one of the boys. You're doing nothing with Andrade, you're doing nothing with him [Kaiser]. You and I are spitballing here, coming up with stuff that's a billion times better than anything that they're doing."

Ad

Stratton and Kaiser have appeared together multiple times in public. Meanwhile, Flair and Andrade got married in 2022, but were divorced two years later in 2024. Three out of the four aforementioned superstars, excluding Kaiser, are signed to SmackDown. The former NXT Tag Team Champion is part of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More