"My Body Was in Shock", "I Closed Myself off From Everyone" - Charlotte Flair Details Heartbreaking Struggles Outside WWE

Charlotte Flair has revealed the details of her personal struggles outside of WWE. The current one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion has seen massive success in the ring over the years, but her personal life has arguably been a rollercoaster ride.

Ad

The Queen recently opened up about how personal issues piled up one after another last year, which forced her to shut herself off from people. Last year was particularly hard for Flair as she dealt with a knee injury, went through a divorce with WWE star Andrade, and struggled with the IVF process.

Speaking on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the 14-time WWE Women's World Champion revealed how she underwent the egg freezing process and then had to deal with getting a divorce.

Ad

Trending

"I went through just the egg freezing process. I was going to do embryos, IVF. But the stress from I just tore my knee, and then halfway through it I was like, ‘Oh, this relationship…’ I mean, I have fought for this marriage for so long. So I then, as I filed for divorce, I kept going (...) okay, I'll still get embryos ready, I just didn't have the egg quality." [30:00 - 30:30]

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Flair then discussed how the stress of everything was too much for her body to take.

It was just everything at once. It was that, the divorce, and then yeah, my body was just in, like, probably shock," she said. [31:00 - 31:07]

When asked about how she coped with these struggles, Charlotte Flair revealed that she kept her divorce secret and shut herself off from everyone, except for her assistant.

Ad

"I just kind of closed myself off from everyone, except for my assistant Brian, who was there with me most of the time. I didn’t..I just shut down, because I wanted to keep my divorce a secret," Flair added. [33:58 - 34:06]

Ad

Remarkably, Flair made a comeback from these setbacks to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and compete in a world title match at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam

After her return and Royal Rumble win, Charlotte Flair challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, she fell short in her pursuit of a 15th world championship.

Ad

A realignment of her creative direction saw her team up with Alexa Bliss, as the duo challenged for the Women's Tag Team Title. After coming up short in a Fatal Four-Way match at Evolution, Bliss and Flair were able to get their hands on gold at SummerSlam after beating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

With Charlotte Flair exploring a new side of her WWE character with Bliss, fans are eager to see what she has in store for them.

Ad

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Off The Vine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!