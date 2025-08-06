"My Body Was in Shock", "I Closed Myself off From Everyone" - Charlotte Flair Details Heartbreaking Struggles Outside WWE

Charlotte Flair has revealed the details of her personal struggles outside of WWE. The current one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion has seen massive success in the ring over the years, but her personal life has arguably been a rollercoaster ride.
The Queen recently opened up about how personal issues piled up one after another last year, which forced her to shut herself off from people. Last year was particularly hard for Flair as she dealt with a knee injury, went through a divorce with WWE star Andrade, and struggled with the IVF process.
Speaking on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the 14-time WWE Women's World Champion revealed how she underwent the egg freezing process and then had to deal with getting a divorce.
"I went through just the egg freezing process. I was going to do embryos, IVF. But the stress from I just tore my knee, and then halfway through it I was like, ‘Oh, this relationship…’ I mean, I have fought for this marriage for so long. So I then, as I filed for divorce, I kept going (...) okay, I'll still get embryos ready, I just didn't have the egg quality." [30:00 - 30:30]
Flair then discussed how the stress of everything was too much for her body to take.
It was just everything at once. It was that, the divorce, and then yeah, my body was just in, like, probably shock," she said. [31:00 - 31:07]
When asked about how she coped with these struggles, Charlotte Flair revealed that she kept her divorce secret and shut herself off from everyone, except for her assistant.
"I just kind of closed myself off from everyone, except for my assistant Brian, who was there with me most of the time. I didn’t..I just shut down, because I wanted to keep my divorce a secret," Flair added. [33:58 - 34:06]
Remarkably, Flair made a comeback from these setbacks to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and compete in a world title match at WrestleMania.
Charlotte Flair won the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam
After her return and Royal Rumble win, Charlotte Flair challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, she fell short in her pursuit of a 15th world championship.
A realignment of her creative direction saw her team up with Alexa Bliss, as the duo challenged for the Women's Tag Team Title. After coming up short in a Fatal Four-Way match at Evolution, Bliss and Flair were able to get their hands on gold at SummerSlam after beating Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.
With Charlotte Flair exploring a new side of her WWE character with Bliss, fans are eager to see what she has in store for them.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Off The Vine and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
