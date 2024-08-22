"My contract was for $12,500 a year" - Former World Champion spills the beans on his first WWE deal

A former WWE World Champion revealed how much money he earned in his first contract with the company. Just like in any other profession, newcomers don't earn a lot and have to gain experience before getting a raise.

John Cena is one of the highest-earning superstars in history and currently has an estimated net worth of $80 million. Cena started his career on the main roster in 2002 but it took him three years to become a main event-level talent.

In an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, Cena revealed how much he earned on his first WWE deal. It was a shocking sum since it was a very low amount and almost the same as his annual rent.

"My contract was for $12,500 a year and my rent was for $1,200 a month. I quit my job immediately to become a professional. I was already operating at a loss but the good thing about credit cards is they'll mail you more opportunities to get more credit cards. So I just like, 'Yeah, I'll just take more of the plastic pieces that get me free food and all that. This is going to be great.' So I bet on myself," Cena said. [From 20:36 to 21:04]

John Cena's contract eventually improved and he was earning $25,000 in his second deal before it became $50,000 when he was moved to OVW. When Cena got called up to the main roster his contract was bumped to $75,000 per year.

John Cena signs new contract with WWE

John Cena might be getting a farewell tour next year but he'll be part of the WWE family way past 2025. Cena revealed on the same episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast that he signed an extension to stay with the company in the future.

"I love the company. It is my home. They are my family. Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn't come out of," Cena said. [From 57:56 to 58:12]

The Cenation Leader is set to attend RAW's debut on Netflix in January 2025. He is expected to work on around 30 dates next year, which would be the last of his pro-wrestling career as an in-ring talent.

While using any quotes from this article please credit Club Shay Shay and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

