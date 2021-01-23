'My dad texted me afterward, also posted on Facebook' - Drew McIntyre on sharing screen space with Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan and Drew McIntyre were part of a special segment at RAW Legends Night, with Sheamus and Jimmy Hart in the backstage area. It was a special moment for the current WWE Champion, something he told us in an exclusive interview.

You may check out the entire interview at this location:

Drew McIntyre on sharing screen space with Hulk Hogan- 'Inside as a wrestling fan, I'm screaming'

Drew McIntyre is a lifelong wrestling fan, and for him to be part of a segment with Hulk Hogan was very special:

"Surreal. My dad texted me afterwards. He also posted a picture on Facebook...a picture of Hogan and me doing the speech- 'What you gonna do brother, when Drew McIntyre and Hulk Hogan run wild on you?' We're doing the speech together. He sent me a message- 'Remember watching WrestleMania 7 with your brother? As a 7-year old, 6-year old. And Hogan being the man back then?'" said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre may be on top of the world as the WWE Champion, but he maintains that he's still amazed at the opportunities he gets.

"I tried to play it cool. 'Yeah dad, I'm the WWE Champion and Hogan wants to hang out with me. But realistically, inside as a wrestling fan, I'm screaming. And it's absolutely incredible that I get these cool opportunities. Like performing Hulk Hogan's shtick with Hulk Hogan. (Laughs)"

Drew McIntyre returns to action at RAW, and will be performing on WWE Superstar Spectacle soon afte. WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.