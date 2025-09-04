"My destiny is to end up with a goth baddie" - Drake makes a startling confession after calling WWE's Rhea Ripley his "muse"

Popular rapper Drake has made a startling confession. The 38-year-old rapper caught the attention of WWE fans recently with her comments about former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.
In an interview on Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff, the Canadian-born artist revealed that his Instagram explore page is filled with Rhea Ripley posts. He then said that Ripley was like her "muse."
Later in the interview, the five-time Grammy Award winner made another confession. He was asked what type of girl he would want to marry, and his reply that he prefers a goth girl surprised the host.
"I don't know if the world is ready to accept what I feel is like my partner.. it's like some tweaked-out like goth, kind of like tatted all over. I really feel like my destiny is to end up with a goth baddie with just O cups," he revealed.
You can watch the video below:
WWE fans are aware that Ripley does portray the looks of a goth girl, complete with tattoos and makeup. Notably, The Eradicator changed her early WWE look from long blonde hair to adding a gothic flair to her appearance.
Earlier in the interview, he did say that he is the "opposite of probably everything that she likes in life." Ripley is married to AEW star Buddy Matthews.
Drake reacted to Rhea Ripley's photo
In April, Rhea Ripley dropped a selfie on Instagram, which stunned the fans. The photo also caught the attention of Drake.
The rapper took note and liked the photo. Drake has been a known WWE fan and has shown admiration for its legends over the years.
Earlier this year, he also attended the Elimination Chamber premium live event, which emanated from the Rogers Centre in Toronto. He was impressed with what he saw on the show and admitted that he was "sold" on the product.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.