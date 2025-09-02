Drake makes surprising comment about Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is perhaps the most popular woman on the WWE roster. Famous rapper Drake recently made a surprising comment about the former Women's World Champion.Earlier this year, the 38-year-old Canadian-born artist turned many heads when he liked The Eradicator's Instagram post. He also namedropped Rhea during Adin Ross’s live stream.Drake has now spoken about the former member of The Judgment Day once again during a podcast with Bobbi Althoff. During a conversation about his social media habits, the five-time Grammy Award winner claimed that his Instagram feed was all Ripley.Drake added that the Australian wrestler was like his muse. He also pointed out that he was probably the opposite of everything that The Eradicator liked.You can check out the video below for Drake's comments:Wrestling veteran questions Rhea Ripley's recent bookingRhea Ripley is currently involved in an intriguing storyline with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane do not seem to be amused by The Genius of the Sky's friendship with the 28-year-old Aussie. It led to an intense exchange between Ripley and The Empress of Tomorrow on the September 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.Speaking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo made it clear that he was not impressed with WWE's booking of Ripley. The veteran opined that the wrestling promotion has nerfed the dominant star in the ongoing storyline.&quot;Bro, I swear to God. I'm watching this, and is it just me, or are they turning Rhea Ripley into a regular person? Remember, they had the vignette last week with her and IYO SKY, where I literally thought they were gonna kiss. I really thought there were. I was waiting for that. And then here, she's got no crazy makeup. She's tame. What are we doing with her? I don't understand it,&quot; said Vince Russo.With IYO SKY set to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza, it will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for Rhea Ripley.