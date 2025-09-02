WWE bashed for Rhea Ripley's downfall, wrestling veteran irate with booking - "What are we doing with her?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's fading star power. The Australian star was in France for the RAW tapings this week.

During a backstage interview with WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley, Ripley shared her thoughts on Stephanie Vaquer facing IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship. Mami said that she had her eyes on the match and would be ready for whoever emerges as the new champion. However, the interview was interrupted by Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka and Rhea had a tense exchange before the Kabuki Warriors walked out.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo said that Rhea Ripley was sliding down the roster just like any other star. He pointed out that Rhea somehow lost her edge over the last few months. The veteran writer noted that Mami was getting soft due to her friendship with IYO SKY, and it was absolutely against her character. He was puzzled by the creative team's booking ideas and felt it was damaging her aura.

"Bro, I swear to God. I'm watching this, and is it just me, or are they turning Rhea Ripley into a regular person? Remember, they had the vignette last week with her and IYO SKY, where I literally thought they were gonna kiss. I really thought there were. I was waiting for that. And then here, she's got no crazy makeup. She's tame. What are we doing with her? I don't understand it."

As one of the most dominant stars on the roster, the former Women's World Champion's presentation on the main roster is one of the most crucial aspects of WWE creative.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can regain her edge in the coming months.

