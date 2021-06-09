"My favorite ex-lover" - Lana sends a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan

Former WWE Superstar Lana has been in the news since last week due to her release from WWE. Several stars reached out to her, including SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan.

On the occasion of Morgan's birthday, Lana has now sent the following heartfelt message to her, calling her "my favorite ex-lover". This was a throwback to the controversial storyline between the two on RAW, where Liv Morgan revealed herself to be Lana's ex-lover.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite ex lover !!!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce I love you more than you can imagine," said Lana in her tweet.

Happy Birthday to my favorite ex lover !!!! @YaOnlyLivvOnce I love you more than you can imagine pic.twitter.com/IUHHXTP4ol — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 9, 2021

Liv Morgan on her controversial storyline with Lana

In December 2019, Liv Morgan returned to WWE TV and interrupted the wedding segment on Monday Night RAW between Lana and Bobby Lashley. Morgan then made a shocking revelation of being The Ravishing Russian's ex-lover, leading to a feud between the two, also involving Lashley and Rusev. However, the angle was abruptly scrapped by WWE, and Rusev was released in April 2020.

Last year, Liv Morgan sat down with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes where she spoke about her on-screen love angle with Lana. The SmackDown Superstar stated that while she has no ideas of WWE's future plans for it, she would love to revisit it.

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience,” said Liv Morgan.

With Lana released, we'll probably never see WWE revisit this storyline. As for Liv Morgan, it is to be seen what plans the company has for her since her tag team partner Ruby Riott was also released by WWE last week.

