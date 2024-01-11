"My favorite part" - Bayley praises a top AEW champion on social media

WWE star Bayley recently took to Twitter/X to praise current AEW star and reigning Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Storm is a former WWE Superstar. She was a part of the company between 2017 and 2021. The 28-year-old won the Mae Young Classic in 2018 and is a former NXT UK Women's Champion.

On Twitter, Bayley reacted to a tweet from former WWE star Cassie Lee, formerly Peyton Royce. The Role Model claimed that "Timeless" Toni Storm was her favorite part about AEW:

"She’s my favorite part," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet and response to Lee below:

Expand Tweet

Toni Storm is one of Tony Khan's favorite characters in AEW

Tony Khan recently praised Toni Storm, mentioning the reigning Women's World Champion was one of her favorite acts in the company.

On a media call to promote the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, Khan said:

“’Timeless’ Toni Storm has built herself into an amazing character. I’ve loved working on it, you know. It feels like a lifetime ago, and it was honestly a really long time ago before — it was before I first started talking to Mariah [May], and it took a long time to get her visa done, so this is many, many months ago. I first went to Toni Storm and talked to her about changing character and watching some films from the '50s and she sunk her teeth into it more than anybody’s ever sunk their teeth into something. Talk about a perfect fit for somebody and she has taken the ball and run with it unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been amazing.”

Storm is currently in her third reign as the AEW Women's World Champion. She successfully defended the title against Riho in her latest title defense.

Are you a fan of Toni Storm? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here