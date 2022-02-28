"My goal is to succeed where Edge and Lita failed" - Corey Graves and Carmella reveal bold intentions behind new WWE docuseries

WWE stars Carmella and Corey Graves recently discussed the real intentions behind their new docuseries, 'Corey and Carmella'.

The first episode of the docuseries focused heavily on their sex life, and the WWE couple discussed it in detail during the recent edition of the "After the Bell" podcast. They brought up the stigma surrounding sex and noted how they want their show to make people understand that it is an entirely normal and essential part of a relationship.

Corey Graves recalled how they came up with the concept and revealed his stance on people being ashamed of exploring sex as an aspect of their lives. He said:

"We [he and Carmella] had a discussion, god, two years ago. We were sitting by the pool, I remember, and we were discussing like, 'hey, what would we do after WWE, or if WWE wasn't around?'. We talked about something that was actually very important to us and talk about it probably a little too much on Bare With Us, is the sexuality aspect and how there's still a stigma. People are ashamed to explore that aspect of their lives or their relationships."

Carmella brought up the infamous sex tape involving Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. She noted how the drummer received hi-fives for having sex with his wife on camera, but the actress was ridiculed for the same incident.

Mella went on to say that the narrative surrounding sex is what dictates society's perception of anyone who talks about the topic.

"It's like, no, people talk about it, but nobody talks about it publicly. So let's put that out there and normalize it and let it be OK. You can still talk about these things and still be classy, still be from a good family and still be successful and do things with your life. It doesn't mean that you can be one or the other. You don't have to fit in just one box," said Carmella.

Corey Graves then said that he aims for success where Edge and Lita failed in the past. The two Hall of Famers were once a part of the "Live Sex Celebration" segment on WWE Television.

The incident is remembered in two separate ways when it comes to Edge and Lita's involvement:

"I know what my goal is," Corey explained. "My goal is to succeed where Edge and Lita failed. That's just personally, that has nothing to do with anything of consequence." (h/t WrestlingInc)

