It has been a busy day at Stamford, with reports suggesting that WWE has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Fans and members of the WWE Universe went wild on social media, coming up with various interesting theories.

Twitter user @ibeastless took to the social media platform to suggest the idea of Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania against Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese footballer recently shifted to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr FC.

iBeast @ibeastIess WrestleMania main event in Saudi Arabia WrestleMania main event in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/62nqWsn7TE

Fans reacted to this fantasy match-up idea by suggesting that the match wouldn't be too bad.

One Twitter user even claimed that a potential Reigns vs. Ronaldo match would lead to the most-watched WWE show of all time.

Check out some of the reactions below:

John @johndauria6 @ibeastIess Honestly probably wouldn’t be a bad match @ibeastIess Honestly probably wouldn’t be a bad match

applejebd @aewwefan @ibeastIess We’ll be the most watched wwe show of all time by a mile @ibeastIess We’ll be the most watched wwe show of all time by a mile

Main Event DC @dc_macoba @ibeastIess The streets are saying Joelinton will challenge for the Intercontinental championship @ibeastIess The streets are saying Joelinton will challenge for the Intercontinental championship

Sparks @RomiSparks @ibeastIess why is there a picture of two goats????? Pionel Pessi could never @ibeastIess why is there a picture of two goats????? Pionel Pessi could never

kevin @xKevnn @ibeastIess the greatest wrestlemania in Riyadh main event right here @ibeastIess the greatest wrestlemania in Riyadh main event right here

Danny @dannypb0945 @ibeastIess I wanna know how Roman feels about this @ibeastIess I wanna know how Roman feels about this

WWE star Kevin Owens is confident about his chances against Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The Prizefighter will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In an interview with Cathy Kelley, he recalled his previous collisions with Reigns from past Royal Rumble shows. Owens said:

"I remember facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble twice before. Royal Rumble is kind of our thing. Looks like Roman and I have a thing. Roman, you and I have a thing, buddy. I know that makes you feel special. But this Royal Rumble is going to be different than the previous one. But it's going to be the same as the one before that, because that one I won. You see where I'm going with this? So this one I'm going to win."

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns has happened three times at the Royal Rumble: 2017, 2021, 2023 Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns has happened three times at the Royal Rumble: 2017, 2021, 2023 https://t.co/p97mFuPLRk

Owens will be in action on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. He will face former friend and arch-rival Sami Zayn in a highly awaited clash. The former Universal Champion will aim to get one over The Bloodline in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Who would you like to see face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

