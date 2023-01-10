"This one I'm going to win" - 38-year-old WWE star fairly confident of his chances in the upcoming match against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has fired a warning shot at Roman Reigns ahead of their upcoming match at Royal Rumble 2023.

The rivalry between KO and Roman Reigns has been going on for a long time. The two will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

KO and Reigns have faced off against each other twice at previous Royal Rumble events, with Reigns coming out on top in 2021 and The Prizefighter emerging victorious in 2017.

Owens highlighted the aforementioned fact during a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. The former WWE Universal Champion stated that the result of his upcoming bout would be the same as the one in 2017.

"I remember facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble twice before. Royal Rumble is kind of our thing. Looks like Roman and I have a thing. Roman, you and I have a thing, buddy. I know that makes you feel special. But this Royal Rumble is going to be different than the previous one. But it's going to be the same as the one before that, because that one I won. You see where I'm going with this? So this one I'm going to win." [0:54 - 1:16]

Kevin Owens was attacked by the Roman Reigns' Bloodline members on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens was in action on this week's RAW. The Prizefighter faced off against Baron Corbin in a singles match where he picked up a victory after some back-and-forth action.

However, KO was attacked by The Usos and Solo Sikoa after the match, who were present on the show to do Reigns' bidding. The Samoan trio had Owens cornered before he picked up a steel chair to equalize the equation. The former champion chased away the Bloodline before they could inflict further damage.

Owens will also be competing on SmackDown this Friday. He will take on his former best friend, Sami Zayn. The match was made by Roman Reigns, who presented Zayn with a chance to redeem himself after The Honorary Uce cost the Tribal Chief and himself the tag team bout against Owens and John Cena on December 30, 2022.

