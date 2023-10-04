"My heart is already breaking" - WWE Universe convinced that popular couple is set to split following RAW

The WWE Universe is worried that their favorite couple could be breaking up soon following last night's edition of RAW.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley returned last night and delivered a warning to her fellow stablemate. Dominik Mysterio lost the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at No Mercy this past Saturday night. The 26-year-old has a rematch for the title tonight on NXT but likely has a lot on his mind heading into the match.

Last night on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley told Dominik Mysterio that he had better win the North American Championship back, or he shouldn't bother coming home at all. The Eradicator took to social media today and shared a photo from her warning to Mysterio last night on the red brand. She added that Mysterio knows what he has to do tonight on NXT.

The wrestling world has reacted to Ripley's warning to Mysterio, and many fans are fearful that their relationship could be coming to an end. WWE fans also noted that Dominik Mysterio is under an incredible amount of pressure tonight to bring the NXT North American Championship back to The Judgment Day.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently shared what she likes the most about Dominik Mysterio.

The Women's World Champion spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview. Rhea Ripley was asked several questions sent in by fans, and one wondered what her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio was. Ripley claimed that her favorite thing about her fellow stablemate is how supportive he has been to her during her career in WWE.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [0:45 - 1:00]

Dominik Mysterio's popularity has exploded since he joined The Judgment Day. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the 26-year-old superstar if he fails to win back the North American Championship tonight on WWE NXT.

