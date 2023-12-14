"My hero, my mentor" - Becky Lynch sends a message to WWE legend who once compared her to Stone Cold

Becky Lynch had massive praise for a former WWE Champion in her new Instagram story.

Lynch's memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, is set to release in March 2024. On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Hall of Famer Mick Foley called Lynch's memoir one of the most important wrestling books of the past decade.

The Man noticed Mick Foley's comments and shared the video on her Instagram story. She also called Foley her mentor and her hero:

"@realmickfoley, my hero, my mentor."

Back in 2018, Foley heaped big praise on Lynch's rise as "The Man," comparing it to Stone Cold's rise in the late 90s.

Mick Foley's thoughts on Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania 35

Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey headlined WrestleMania 35 in 2019. In the end, Lynch defeated Rousey and Flair to become a double Women's Champion.

Shortly before the mega event, Mick Foley had a chat with Sky Sports and shared his thoughts on the possibility of the three female stars headlining 'Mania.

"I believe the women are going to main-event WrestleMania this year and if they don't, I think there'll be a mass exodus of people from around the world. I believe their time has come. Becky has succeeded in becoming the biggest name in our business and I think that's great. She's a good friend, she's a wonderful person and it couldn't happen to a nicer lass." [H/T Sky Sports]

Four years after her big win at WrestleMania 35, Lynch is still one of the biggest names in all of WWE. She is currently a mainstay on RAW.

Lynch has wrestled and beaten some of the best female stars in WWE over the years and, at 36, still has a lot left in the tank.

