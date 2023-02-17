"My inner child is happily crying" - WWE star reacts to being a presenter at prestigious awards show

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega is ecstatic about receiving a special opportunity and has posted her reaction to the news on social media.

Vega made her return to WWE back in the summer of 2021 and has been one of the division's more featured talents since. She's also very public about her love for video games, comic books, anime, and cosplaying, and has shared some of her best character interpretations online. Well, now Vega's fandom is paying off in spades.

The former Queen of the Ring has announced on Twitter that she will be presenting an award at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards show in Japan, an annual show that honors anime's finest series and films. Vega added that the opportunity has her in tears because it speaks to her inner child.

"SOOOO STOKED THAT I CAN FINALLY SAY THIS TO YOU GUYS it was sooo hard to keep it in lol. I will be presenting at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards IN JAPAN!! March 4th at 1:30am PST. My inner weeb & child is happily crying."

Zelina is hopeful WWE will run an event in Puerto Rico

Zelina Vega was born in Queens, New York, but is of Puerto Rican descent and is very proud of her heritage. In a recent interview, Vega expressed her desire for WWE to run a major event in Puerto Rico, where she is hopeful the company will let her challenge for a world title.

Vega may not be factored into this weekend's Elimination Chamber event in Montreal, but that doesn't mean she won't have anything to do at WrestleMania 39 in a couple of months. She did have a very nice showing in the Women's Rumble matchup, where she lasted over 11 minutes and even had an elimination, a much better time than Chelsea Green.

One thing is for certain, Vega is confident enough to be a top player in the women's division.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega presenting an award? Will you be watching the Crunchyroll Anime Awards show? Let us know in the comments below.

