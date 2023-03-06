"My life is complete" - Sasha Banks reacts to finally meeting her real-life "crush" in non-WWE event

Sasha Banks, now going by Mercedes Mone, has been on a roll ever since she left WWE. However, it appears she has achieved a major life goal, and she let her fans know the same after posing in a picture with MCU's Hulk, Mark Ruffalo.

While she's been present at several screenings of Marvel and Disney events since being cast as part of The Mandalorian, she was somehow never able to meet the star on whom she had confessed to having a "crush," Mark Ruffalo.

Mone tagged him at previous premieres as well, including when she and Naomi appeared at the She-Hulk premiere last year.

In a previous interview on The Real back in 2018, Banks confessed to having a "crush" on Ruffalo while answering a question about which Marvel Superhero she would like to fight.

"I would have to choose Mark Ruffalo only because I have a big crush on him. [You want to fight him because you have a crush on him?] Yeah, [laughs]."

Thankfully for her, she finally got to meet her "crush" of many years at a recent event and posed with the superhero for a photo.

Taking to Twitter, the IWGP Women's Champion stated that her life is "complete."

"My life is complete," Banks captioned the photo.

Check out the photo below:

Sasha Banks has been doing a good job after leaving WWE

Sasha Banks has not been idle since she left World Wrestling Entertainment.

After months of speculation following a walkout from WWE, she debuted on NJPW at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Mone confronted and attacked the IWGP Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

She would later announce that she had joined both NJPW and Stardom. The former WWE star won the title from Kairi at Battle in the Valley in February and became the new champion.

In the above photo with Ruffalo, she can be seen posing with the title over her shoulder.

Besides this, since walking out of WWE, Banks has also made her modeling debut at the New York Fashion Week.

Do you think Sasha Banks will be a part of AEW soon? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

