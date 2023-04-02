"My life's a joke" - 35-year-old breaks silence after WWE WrestleMania 39 match

WWE WrestleMania 39 had many big matches scheduled for night one of the show. However, no one saw Pat McAfee's incredible return coming.

The first night of 'Mania saw Rhea Ripley defeat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Austin Theory retained his United States Championship by defeating John Cena. The show's highlight was Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship victory against The Usos.

Many fans expected to see Randy Orton, AJ Styles, or Big E return to the ring on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Pat McAfee's incredible in-ring comeback surprised fans worldwide.

The WWE star made his return and immediately challenged The Miz to an impromptu match. Snoop Dogg wasted no time making the bout between the NFL veteran and the WrestleMania 39 host official.

The penultimate contest on Saturday was less than four minutes long and saw McAfee bag another big win. After the sensational victory, he took to Twitter to thank the company and his fans for all the opportunities and the love.

"My life’s a joke. I’ll disappear someday & folks will ask 'How was that guy allowed to do all of that?'…& nobody will ever be able to answer the question. I understand how incredibly lucky I am to get to do all of this insanely cool shit. Thank you all so much for the love," McAfee wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

WWE fans want to see Pat McAfee face Logan Paul next

Several big names outside the wrestling industry have become great in-ring performers over the years. This was Pat McAfee's second win at a WrestleMania event, which shows how much the company is ready to invest in athletes from other sports.

Similarly, Logan Paul has been making waves with his in-ring performances of late. After garnering a lot of positive reactions for his performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022, the YouTube star was once again in action at WrestleMania 39.

Despite losing his match against Seth Rollins, The Maverick once again showed that he is ready to cross any limits to entertain his fans and put on a memorable show. Following the event, many fans took to Twitter to express their desire to see a match between Pat McAfee and Logan Paul.

The build-up to the potential bout will likely be entertaining if the two men get in the same ring. A clash between the two will also make headlines as they are extremely popular inside and outside WWE.

