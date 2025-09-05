"My neck is so bad," says former WWE Champion in heartbreaking conversation with The Undertaker 

A former WWE Champion has admitted that he isn't doing too well physically, six years after his retirement. Kurt Angle opened up about his current well-being and the struggles he faces after having five neck surgeries over the years.

Angle faced Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. He lost the match and this was it for him in the business. Multiple injuries and surgeries over the years have taken quite a toll on Angle's body.

On the latest edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway (aka The Undertaker), Kurt Angle talked about his neck issues in detail. In a heartbreaking comment, the WWE Hall of Famer said his hands shake because of how bad his neck is at this point.

“The only thing that bothers me now is I have motor skill problems. My... my hands shake ‘cause my neck is so bad... and there’s nothing I can do about it. My neck naturally fused together… I think I already told you that. so I don’t have any more discs in between my vertebrae. It's just all fused together, it's all boned. I went to have a disc replacement surgery. And the doctor took an MRI and said, 'You don't have any discs.' He said it's all fused together. It's all boned now. So, I have a hard time... I... I get pain going down my arms and my pinkies, I can’t feel either one of my pinkies. They’re gone. So, I just have a lot of functional problems.”

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017

WWE put Angle into the Hall of Fame in 2017, shortly after which Vince McMahon appointed him the on-screen General Manager of the RAW brand. Angle's run as an on-screen authority figure was pretty successful and it led to his final match at 'Mania.

After losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, Angle headed to the back as the capacity crowd in the stadium collectively cheered for him. It's safe to say at this point that Angle is done with pro-wrestling for good.

