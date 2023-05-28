"My s*x life hasn't been any better than this" - Former WWE Champion on remarrying his wife of 11 years

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently opened up about renewing his vows with his wife Giovanna.

Karen Angle (now Karen Jarrett) filed for divorce from Kurt Angle in September 2008. Four years later, Angle got hitched to Giovanna Yannotti. The couple has three children together, with one of them being adopted.

The WWE veteran recently renewed his vows with Giovanna in a small ceremony. He shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony on his official Twitter handle.

On The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed his thoughts on remarrying Giovanna. Angle stated that his family lived in a small home after his divorce, with his three kids needing to share a bedroom. He then revealed that he and his family recently moved into their new home. Angle added that he decided to renew his vows and "start over."

"I said we're gonna start over. We’re gonna reset. I'm gonna remarry her and I'm gonna see if she says yes, and she did (he laughs). It was small (the ceremony). It was just the kids and my in-laws. It was really cool to do that. I recommend anybody that's been married already, and you guys want to renew your nuptials, it's a great thing to do, and you know what? I will tell you this. I ain't gonna lie to you. My s*x life hasn't been any better than this (he laughs).” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

The WWE legend shared a wholesome moment with Giovanna after his final match

Angle met Baron Corbin in a singles match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. The bout in question was the final time Angle stepped foot in the squared circle. Unfortunately, Angle failed to defeat Corbin that night.

Following the loss, Angle received a massive reaction from the 82,000 fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium. He shared a heartfelt moment with Giovanna and his kids at ringside before going backstage.

